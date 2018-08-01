CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Hyatt Place San Pedro Sula is officially open, marking the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Honduras and fifth Hyatt Place hotel in Central America. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities for multi-tasking travelers, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings. The hotel is owned by Latam Hotel Corporation, which currently owns six hotels and convention centers in its growing portfolio, and operated by GHL, a Colombian based group with 70 hotels owned or under management in Latin America.

“As the Hyatt Place brand continues to grow in Latin America and the Caribbean, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the second Hyatt Place hotel to Honduras,” said Luciano Julio, regional vice president of operations, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House. “Hyatt Place San Pedro Sula offers stylish social spaces and spacious guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, which our multitasking guests will enjoy to accomplish what they need to do while visiting Honduras’ most important industrial city.”

Hyatt Place San Pedro Sula is conveniently located on Circunvalacion Avenue, a safe and vibrant section of Honduras second largest city, as part of Agora Mall offering boundless dining, retail and entertainment activities to discover within. The hotel is situated approximately 30 minutes from Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport, also known as La Mesa International Airport, and provides direct airport transfers upon request.

“We are very proud of the new Hyatt Place in San Pedro Sula,” stated Fernando Paiz, president of Latam Hotel Corp. “Our hotel is designed to cater to the business traveler’s needs with a modern design that celebrates the dynamism of this important manufacturing hub, strategically located in the Agora Mall, a boutique shopping center in the heart of the city.”

Hyatt Place San Pedro Sula offers:

138 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper and 46” HDTV Gallery Kitchen Breakfast is available to guests daily in the Gallery Kitchen featuring hot and cold breakfast items, including delicious Honduran delights 24/7 Gallery Menu & Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads Coffee to Cocktails Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails Odds & Ends program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free Meetings Spaces offer more than 4,000 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space 24-hour StayFit™ Gym featuring cardio equipment and free weights to keep your workout routine Outdoor Pool to soak up the sun and take a dip in our stunning terrace swimming pool with great views of the Sierra del Merendon

Hyatt Place guests arriving in San Pedro Sula, the industrial capital of the country, will find a myriad of restaurant and entertainment venues, as well as a variety of different activities, including water parks, golf courses and the historic cathedral just a few miles away from the hotel. Additionally, just a few hours drive from San Pedro Sula is Copan, one of the most important Mayan sites of the Classic period.

For more information, please visit hyattplacesanpedrosula.com.

ABOUT HYATT PLACE

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 305 Hyatt Place locations in Australia, Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

ABOUT LATAM HOTEL CORPORATION

Latam Hotel Corporation is a company focused on the development of mix-used properties by building and operating real estate developments and select-service hotels under the Hyatt Place brand and Hyatt Centric brand. Recently, the corporation introduced Latam Hotel as its own brand.

ABOUT GHL

GHL is a leading hotel operator and developer based in Colombia with more than 52 years of experience in the tourism market. It operates over 70 hotels in 13 countries in Latin America with their own brands and international franchises such as Sheraton, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Centric, Four Points by Sheraton, Sonesta, Howard Johnson, GHL Collections, GHL Style, and Hilton Garden Inn, among others.

ABOUT HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

