Beginning Sunday, August 5, at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT, National Geographic will embark on the journey of a lifetime with the summer's biggest and boldest live television event, YELLOWSTONE LIVE, a four-night multi-platform extravaganza that will showcase the best of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

To complement the live broadcast, National Geographic will give viewers behind-the-scene access and the chance to experience more of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem on the network’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

National Geographic’s filmmakers and photographers, an elite group of the world’s greatest adventurers, photographers, filmmakers and researchers, will transport nature’s outdoor theater straight to the small screen in real time when literally anything can happen.

YELLOWSTONE LIVE channels the following expertise:

Bob Poole – Emmy Award-winning cinematographer who filmed hyenas in Ethiopia during National Geographic’s EARTH LIVE Jeff Hogan – Emmy Award-winning cinematographer and wildlife photographer who produced National Geographic’s WILD YELLOWSTONE Arthur Middleton – Ecologist; National Geographic Society Fellow and lead researcher in National Geographic’s Beyond Yellowstone project Joe Riis – Ecologist; National Geographic photographer of animal migrations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Bob Landis – Wildlife filmmaker who is based in the Greater Yellowstone Area Doug Smith – National Geographic-funded scientist; wolf biologist in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

These storytellers are at the helm of this unrivaled live broadcast, which sweeps through more than 22 million acres of wilderness, where approximately 400 animal species call home and more than four million tourists flock to each year. From stealth wolf packs on the hunt to 600-pound grizzlies invading campsites to the migration patterns of pronghorn sheep, National Geographic’s experts will help tell the vivid story of Yellowstone from their accomplished perspectives and also underscore the importance of conservation.

"The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a unique epicenter for animal migrations—for example, more than 20,000 elk in at least nine major herds travel the migratory corridors with Yellowstone National Park and its adjacent lands," says Arthur Middleton, an ecologist and National Geographic Society Fellow who leads the research on National Geographic's Beyond Yellowstone project. "These movements are the veins and arteries of the ecosystem and are a prime example of how no part of the western landscape can be separated from the larger whole. Through recent discoveries, we're able to better understand what threatens these migrations and how we can protect them."

“With its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, Yellowstone National Park embodies some of the best of what our country has to offer and is a testament to why we must all work together to defend these treasured places,” says Theresa Pierno, President and CEO of National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). “It’s our hope that after people fall in love with the park and the entire Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, they will be transformed from visitors to champions.”

From National Geographic’s wilderness home base in West Yellowstone, host Josh Elliott will navigate viewers on our trek across America’s national treasure. Chris Packham, animal expert, will join Elliott in studio alongside some of Yellowstone’s native wildlife. In addition, YELLOWSTONE LIVE ’s “Roving Reporter” Jenna Wolfe will be in the field to interview key people whose lives and work are dedicated to maintaining the historic region. Together, they will give viewers access to prime locations across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—from the Gallatin Mountain Range and Lamar Valley to Old Faithful and much more.

YELLOWSTONE LIVE will be captured by a complex network of 34 live cameras, 200 crew, cutting-edge, first-ever cell-phone bundling technology to broadcast in the most remote locations, live-audience interaction; digital coverage on multiple platforms and innovative technologies including the following:

A “Magma Cam,” a thermal imaging camera, which will reveal Yellowstone’s thermal features Aerial views of essential wildfires Aerial filming of a wolf pack in remote wilderness area Footage from inside a beaver lodge

And, join the conversation during the show itself, and help National Geographic name an adorable great grey owl by tweeting using #yellowstonelive and @NatGeoChannel.

YELLOWSTONE LIVE is produced by Plimsoll Productions in association with Berman Productions, Inc. for National Geographic. For Plimsoll Productions, Andrew Jackson, James Smith, Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield are executive producers. For Berman Productions, Inc., Al Berman is executive producer. For National Geographic, Kevin Tao Mohs is executive producer.

About National Geographic Partners LLC:

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 128 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching over 730 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About Plimsoll Productions

Plimsoll Productions creates and produces non-scripted programming for the international television market from offices in Bristol, Los Angeles and Cardiff. The award-winning creative team has produced some of the biggest factual hits in recent years, winning Emmy Awards as well as top honors from BAFTA and RTS. Since launching five years ago, the company has produced over 50 series for domestic and international networks, including Earth Live (Nat Geo), Rescue Dog to Super Dog (Animal Planet), First Brit (Channel 4 ) and the upcoming Camp Zambia (Love Nature, Smithsonian Networks) and Hostile Planet (NatGeo) among many more. Last year, the company earned the fifth position in the Sunday Times’ annual Fast Track 100, the third position in the annual Fast Track Export List and the British Chamber of Commerce awarded the company the High Growth Business of the Year award, making Plimsoll the first independent production company to ever be honored with the award.

About Berman Productions

From the very first LIVE reveal on the season finale of “Survivor” on CBS, to his most recent production, National Geographic’s epic “Earth Live,” Al Berman has produced more than 6000 hours of live network television and has received 4 Emmy awards. Berman has produced some of the highest-rated and groundbreaking shows in TV history, and strives for innovation with every new project. He’s considered one of the top producers of live and live-to-tape programming in the world.

Recently, Berman created and Executive-Produced “Earth Live,” a live, 2-hour television event documenting wildlife around the globe with 59 cameras from 25 locations in 15 countries on 6 continents. On Fox’s “Heaven Sent,” he chronicled skydiver Luke Aikins’ 5-mile jump from the sky, without a parachute, and his safe landing in a specially designed net. Berman’s unique collaboration with NASA yielded “Live From Space,” featuring 6 hours of live television from the International Space Station, 250 miles high in the atmosphere, and Mission Control in Houston.

