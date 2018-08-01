MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP was named today by Working Mother magazine as one of the 2018 “Best Law Firms for Women,” for its use of best practices in retaining and promoting women lawyers. The annual list recognizes 60 U.S. law firms for their policies in the advancement of women and for the implementation of work-life balance initiatives. This is the eleventh time Dorsey has been recognized.

“We are proud to be named once again a 2018 Working Mother Best Law Firm for Women,” said Ken Cutler, Dorsey’s Managing Partner. “We are committed to being a women-friendly workplace and having the policies and infrastructure in place to enable our attorneys to manage their professional and personal lives in the way that works best for them. We believe this benefits our lawyers, the Firm as a whole, and, most importantly, our clients.”

The full list of the 2018 Working MotherBest Law Firms for Women is posted here and highlights law firms where on average almost half of associates and more than a third of partners are women, while one-fifth of equity partners are women. These firms also increasingly offer extended parental-leave benefits and encourage more lawyers to work remotely and use flexible hours.

“The law firms that make Working Mother’s list are remarkable for their long-term commitment to retaining and promoting women lawyers,” said Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. “One hundred percent of these firms provide flexible work arrangements and 57 percent of them offer sponsorship programs for high-potential women lawyers. That’s resulted in a jump in the number of women equity partners to 21 percent.”

