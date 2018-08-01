BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Veteran journalist Judy Woodruff says she got a lump in her throat the first time she mentioned on air that President Donald Trump had said something that wasn't accurate.

The managing editor and anchor of "PBS NewsHour" told a TV critics meeting on Tuesday that having to tell viewers a president told an untruth is not something journalists are used to doing.

Woodruff says PBS' nightly newscast is careful about using the term lying in regards to Trump and other people in the news because the word implies whatever they said was done with an intention to mislead.

Woodruff says it's impossible to know what's in someone's mind so it's better to simply state the inaccuracy and explain it to viewers.