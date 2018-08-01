CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), the leading resource for oncology and hematology continuing medical education (CME), announces celebrated former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber as the keynote speaker for the 36 th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium (CFS): Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow®. The event will take place on Nov. 7 to 9 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“It’s an honor to be joined by such an esteemed football player, whose hardships as a caregiver during his mother’s journey with cancer inspired him to advocate for cancer research,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “As the largest CME gathering of expert oncologists on the East Coast, we look forward to sharing Tiki’s experience with our attendees to show them how much a difference we are making in the fight against cancer.”

While his mother was going through cancer treatments and therapies, Barber became deeply involved in the cancer community. His speech during the event will reflect on the challenges faced by his family and ways cancer made an everlasting impact on him. Barber will also share the ways oncologists, nurses and the hospital staff stayed by his side while his mother went through a double mastectomy.

Barber is a renowned former New York Giants running back and the current co-host of CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki & Tierney.” He is one of three NFL players in football history with at least 10,000 yards rushing and 5,000 yards receiving in a career. In 2011, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in Portsmouth, Virginia. Barber regularly works with the Children’s Cancer Network to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. He also serves as a board member of the of the Fresh Air Fund, the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation, the Advisory Board for the Hospital for Special Surgery and the Emeritus Board of Managers of the University of Virginia Alumni Association.

For more information and to register for the CFS® Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium, please visit https://www.gotoper.com/conferences/chemo/meetings/36th-annual-chemotherapy-foundation-symposium-innovative-cancer-therapy-for-tomorrow

About PER®

Since 1995, Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC® (PER®) has been the leading provider of live and online continuing medical education activities on oncology and hematology by providing high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. In 2018, PER® will develop and implement 20 historic annual legacy conferences in the United States and Europe, along with many world-renowned online learning formats such as Medical Crossfire®. PER® is accredited by both the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at gotoper.com and mjhassoc.com.

