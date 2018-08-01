SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE:CAI), one of the world’s leading transportation finance and logistics companies, today announced that its Hybrid Logistics and Challenger Overseas brands will combine with CAI Logistics, uniting all the company’s logistics services under one brand name. The newly combined company will leverage and enhance each company’s area of strength to offer CAI Logistics’ customers a level of service unparalleled in the Third Party Logistics (3PL) sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005817/en/

CAI Logistics provides intermodal transportation services through domestic rail, truck brokerage, ocean freight and air freight, and is focused on serving clients in all verticals shipping within or out of North America. The company currently has more than 200 employees and is actively recruiting to meet its growth plan.

“Our focus has always been to better serve our customers and be a leading player in the growing transportation economy,” said Victor Garcia, CEO of CAI. “Unifying all of our logistics services under the CAI Logistics brand streamlines our product offering, creates efficiencies for our customers, and generates more market awareness for our growing presence in Third Party Logistics.”

Mr. Garcia continued, “In addition to leveraging the strengths of all three companies, CAI Logistics will also use CAI’s extensive network of agents, depots, carriers, Class 1 railroads, and all major shipping lines to provide our customers an industry-leading level of service. With over $2.5 billion in transportation assets and our extensive relationships, we have the capabilities, knowledge, and experience to surpass our customers’ expectations.”

Prior to unifying the companies under one brand, Hybrid operated as an asset-light truck brokerage specializing in flatbed truck and over-dimensional shipments, and Challenger Overseas operated as a provider of international freight-forwarding services. Combined with an established intermodal program, CAI Logistics’ customers will now benefit from a comprehensive suite of shipping and supply chain solutions all under one umbrella.

About CAI Logistics

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, CAI Logistics is a leading expert in intermodal, highway, and international shipping. As a division of CAI International (NYSE: CAI), CAI Logistics has a broad network of carriers and access to hundreds of the world’s leading shipping lines, shippers, and logistics users. Its experienced team offers comprehensive shipping solutions with real-time status and visibility to find the best route for cargo around the city or around the globe. Let’s get moving!

About CAI International, Inc.

Established in 1989 and headquartered in San Francisco, CAI (NYSE: CAI) is one of the world’s leading transportation finance and logistics companies. CAI operates a worldwide fleet of intermodal shipping containers and owns a fleet of railcars that it leases within North America. CAI’s family of companies includes CAI Logistics and CAI Rail. With offices around the world and a broad network of agents, depots, and carriers, CAI serves hundreds of the world’s leading shipping lines, shippers, and logistics users.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005817/en/

CONTACT: CAI International, Inc.

Tim Page, 415-788-0100

Chief Financial Officer

tpage@capps.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT AIR MARITIME RAIL LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: CAI International, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/31/2018 01:46 PM/DISC: 07/31/2018 01:46 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005817/en