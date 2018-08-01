VILLINGILI ISLAND, Maldives--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives will be featured in the highly anticipated finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette as the home of the newest bachelorette, Becca Kufrin. The show, currently celebrating its 14 th season, traveled to the tropical paradise of Villingili for its finale episode scheduled to air on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 8/7c.

The only one of its kind at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Villa Muthee is appropriately named. Muthee, which means 'pearl' in the local Dhivehi language, is a villa for those craving sanctuary from the fast-paced world in an ambience that offers stunning vistas and absolutely everything necessary for a perfect getaway. (Photo: Business Wire)

The gut-wrenching finish to Becca Kufrin’s romance with Arie Luyendyk Jr. left the Bachelor Nation speechless. In a change of heart, Arie broke up with America’s sweetheart just weeks after proposing to her – stealing her fairy tale ending and her future. With the help of her family and friends, Becca was able to pick up the pieces and put the focus back on herself, moving forward with her life. It is strong willpower and a firm set of Midwest values that lead Becca to one certain conclusion: She is willing to take another leap of faith to look for her soul mate, the love of her life, again. But this time, it will be on her terms and forever. Now, the humble fan favorite and girl next door from Minnesota returned for a second shot at love, starring on The Bachelorette, when it premiered for its 14th season on MONDAY, MAY 28, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Pristine beaches, unique jungle settings, dream villas and exclusive romantic locations will take the spotlight in the upcoming finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette. The idyllic private island will enchant Becca and her bachelors as they savor memorable moments at the resort. During her time at the resort, Becca will experience a date like never before, at one of the most exclusive locations on Earth, right on the Equator. Aboard Shangri-La’s luxurious 21-meter-long Horizon yacht, Becca will experience acrobatic dolphins frolicking around at sunset, romantic strolls around the island, taking in the unique scenery of towering banyan trees, coconut palms and natural lagoons offering a unique backdrop for intimate moments, followed by a swim and paddle boarding in the stunning turquoise waters of the tranquil lagoon, to name a few.

A private hideaway, in a world of its own, Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives is the perfect setting for couples, with its secluded location as part of the Maldives southernmost atoll.

For the ultimate luxury experience, Villa Muthee, is the epitome of tropical refinement. The presidential villa nestles in its own luxurious environment with its private walkway entrance, a spacious deck with a private infinity pool and direct access to the ocean, a separate living room, yoga pavilion and even its own spa treatment room to let guests relax without leaving the villa.

Beyond Villa Muthee, the resort offers an extensive choice of accommodation, such as the unique Tree House Villas, Perched on stilts among the emerald green treetops, the villas offer intimate settings with marvelous views of the ocean and a large deck with its own private infinity pool. For true ocean lovers, the Water Villas, positioned over the lagoon, offer the perfect seascape for those who cannot resist slipping into the aquamarine waters teeming with tropical marine life. These open and airy villas come with overwater hammocks for languorous lounging.

The resort offers many options for water adventurers, such as turtle-quest snorkeling, diving to a unique shipwreck site, surfing with half a dozen great wave setups or parasailing for a bird’s eye view of the island. Tropical havenists will also find their own piece of paradise in the unique flora and fauna that can be explored while cycling around Villingili’s jungle and coastal pathways or while playing on the only golf course in the Maldives. Couples can also enjoy a range of cultural experiences like no other in the Maldives, with guided tours of the neighboring islands of Addu Atoll, visits to the local farms and samplings of Maldivian cuisine.

The brightest gem in the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean, Villingili Island is a haven for those seeking true romance. As if it was meant to be, the resort is located in the heart-shaped Addu Atoll.

Rates at Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa are starting from USD 525* per night for two persons, including breakfast. For more information and reservations: Tel: +960 689 7888, reservations.slmd@shangri-la.com www.shangri-la.com/maldives

* Subject to taxes and service charge

About Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives

Located in the Maldives’ southernmost atoll and only seven minutes away from Gan International Airport via boat, the private island resort of Villingili is surrounded by uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, 12 hectares of lush vegetation, three natural lagoons and pristine beaches for guests to explore. Villingili’s unique setting allows visitors to experience an island unlike any other, with its untouched natural beauty, unrivaled privacy and an array of ocean and land adventures. The resort boasts luxurious private villas perched atop the emerald-green jungle canopy or strung along the turquoise shoreline. An impressive array of facilities includes six restaurants and bars, CHI, The Spa, a peaceful sanctuary located in its own spa village and bespoke experiences with a dedicated island host available around the clock to cater to all desires. Other activities available at the resort include tennis, golf, exploring the neighboring islands, diving and a wide range of water sports.

To learn more about Shangri-La's Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives, go to www.shangri-la.com/maldives. For digitized pictures of the resort, please go to: http://www.shangri-la.com/male/villingiliresort/press-room/photo-library/

Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts currently operates over 100 hotels with a room inventory of over 41,000. Shangri-La hotels are five-star deluxe properties featuring extensive luxury facilities and services. Shangri-La hotels are located in Australia, Canada, mainland China, Fiji, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in Australia, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com.

About The Bachelorette

On ABC’s hit primetime reality series The Bachelorette, one lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible Bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes? Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers.

