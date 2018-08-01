XANAMSAY, Laos--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--A hydroelectric power station dam under construction in southeastern Laos collapsed on the evening of July 23rd. The collapse resulted in hundreds of people missing, about 6,600 people homeless, and nearly 3,000 people still “waiting for rescue”. The current bad weather and continuously heavy rains have destroyed most road traffic facilities. However, the rescuers are still trying their best in extremely difficult conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005758/en/

BSR team on-site rescue (Photo: Business Wire)

After the accident, several civilian volunteering organizations planning to go to Laos for a humanitarian movement contacted Hytera, asking for PMR communications support. Hytera responded immediately and developed an emergency communication plan in a short period of time. As of 24:00 on July 26th, Hytera Laos branch and local distributors well prepared necessary communication equipment. The local technical engineers from the overseas customer service department were in 24-hour standby in order to provide the first-minute support once needed.

At 19:00 on July 27th, Hytera received a message from BSR that its command center could not contact rescuers because of a weak communication signal. Considering the complex environment, the command center worried about the rescuers' safety. The command center hoped Hytera could solve the communication problem as fast as possible.

After communicating BSR's needs in detail, Hytera’s technical team customized emergency communication solutions and transported the equipment to the destination in the shortest possible time.

Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions, knows the importance and irreplaceable role of PMR communication in emergency rescue. In the past several years, Hytera has supported BSR in several rescues, such as the Nepal earthquake, the Myanmar flood, and the Guangming landslide. Hytera will continue to pay attention to the disaster in Laos and provide support in the first moment.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005758/en/

CONTACT: Hytera

Peace Huang, +86 755 2697299

heping.huang@hytera.com

KEYWORD: LAOS ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Hytera

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/31/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/31/2018 12:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005758/en