TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The popular Taiwanese YouTube channel "Taiwan Bar", known for its animated video lessons of Taiwanese history and culture, has just released its new production about the history of overseas Chinese residing in Southeast Asian nations.

In the second episode of cartoon series titled "Flying Beer in Southeast Asia", which is mainly about the culture, lifestyle, and history of the people in Southeast Asia, the familiar character "IP the Dark Bear" traveled to Singapore to introduce the immigration story of overseas Chinese onto the island and its neighbors.

In just 5 minutes, the short, entertaining and informative video revealed the historical event, cultural harmonization, and lifestyle of overseas Chinese in Southeast Asian nations. Additionally, it also calls on a better understanding and mutual respect from Taiwanese people towards ethnic Chinese.

The short animated movie was also broadcast at the 53rd anniversary of the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, according to CNA.

Starting from June, YouTube channel "Taiwan Bar" published short bilingual videos focusing on Southeast Asian countries and Taiwan. The first episode of Flying Beer in Southeast Asia described the culture and customs of Muslims in Southeast Asia countries.

Taiwan Bar has been making entertaining videos on Youtube for over three years for the Mandarin-speaking audiences, and has attracted over 500,000 subscribers on the popular video-sharing site.

For more interesting videos from "Taiwan Bar", check out its official Youtube channel. A full video of the second episode can be seen below.