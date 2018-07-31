BEIRUT (AP) — Syria's envoy to the United Nations has railed against Turkey's growing influence in his country's north, calling it an "occupation" and vowing to "expel" its troops.

Turkey, a main backer of Syria's opposition, has sent troops into northern Syria to battle the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants. It has also deployed troops in the opposition stronghold of Idlib as part of a de-escalation agreement with Iran and Russia.

Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said Tuesday his government would not allow the troops to remain, saying "we will expel them." Ja'afari spoke in Sochi, where Russia hosted the 10th round of talks with Iran, Turkey, Syria and representatives of the Syrian opposition.

Ja'afari said Syria reserves the right to retake Idlib militarily if reconciliation talks fail.