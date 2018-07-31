RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Qosina has rolled out a new line of Tyvek ® sterilization supplies for biopharmaceutical equipment and medical device components. With 54 options from which to choose, the company’s off-the-shelf Tyvek ® sterilization supplies include a large assortment of pouches, sheets and tubes, and are available in many sizes and styles. Qosina’s new Tyvek ® line provides optimum contact clarity for visibility; is offered with and without sterilization indicators; and is compatible with autoclave, steam and EtO sterilization methods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005087/en/

Qosina Unveils New Tyvek® Sterilization Supplies (Photo: Business Wire)

Lightweight and durable, Tyvek ® is the trusted material of choice as it provides a superior microbial barrier to ensure devices stay sterile; excellent tear strength and puncture resistance; heat sealing and self-sealing options; peelable and non-peelable fusion seal options; and maximum breathability during sterilization.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time-to-market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 registered, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005087/en/

CONTACT: Qosina Corporation

Rachelle Morrow, +1-631-242-3000

rmorrow@qosina.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE MEDICAL SUPPLIES SCIENCE

SOURCE: Qosina

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/31/2018 11:30 AM/DISC: 07/31/2018 11:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005087/en