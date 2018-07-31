ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Kinetix, LLC, the recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) for growth companies, announced today the addition of Laura Eaton as Vice President of Client Advocacy. In that role, Ms. Eaton will serve as liaison and advocate for a portfolio of Kinetix RPO and Employer Branding clients, focused on creating customer value and driving desired business outcomes.

“I am super excited to be part of the Kinetix leadership team! Initially, the high energy vibe caught my attention, but the authenticity of the people and the brand just continued to inspire me as I visited and met more of the team. There’s a bit of an edge, behind which is a very serious recruitment operation that’s running like clockwork.”

Ms. Eaton is a pioneer and expert in the RPO industry, with over 25 years of talent management experience that has led to finally being considered “one of the cool kids!” She joins Kinetix from IBM Talent Acquisition Optimization, where she spent the last six years as a Portfolio Executive responsible for developing key stakeholder relationships and delivery of RPO services. Prior to joining IBM, Laura held leadership positions at FutureStep and Recruitment Enhancement Services.

A career highlight is having served as General Manager and principal strategist responsible for development of a new shared services group (OmniSource) within DAS (a Division of Omnicom Group Inc.), serving eight Omnicom agencies. Before OmniSource, Laura spent 10 years with Bernard Hodes Group, an Omnicom Group Inc. company, leading the 400% growth of their RPO division, Recruitment Enhancement Services. She was an original member of the RPOA (RPO Association) and instrumental in RES being named the “Inventors of RPO” by HRO Today.

According to Shannon Russo, CEO, “Laura is a great addition to our leadership team. Her experience and expertise in RPO will only enhance our services delivery with our clients.”

About Kinetix

Kinetix is the recruitment process outsourcing firm (RPO) for growth companies. We leverage an integrated services model comprised of total RPO, staffing & recruiting, HR consulting, and employer branding to help clients ensure that growth will never be slowed by an inability to acquire and retain the best talent. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Atlanta, Kinetix has filled tens of thousands of positions (from security guards to CFOs) for thousands of clients.

