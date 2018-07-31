LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--DreamHost®, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, has selected Tyler Lampella to serve as its vice president of marketing.

After nearly a decade of independent online marketing consulting for a healthy stable of clients in the online marketing space, Lampella has joined the DreamHost team on a full-time basis.

A graduate of Oregon’s Linfield College, Lampella has spent the last decade honing his online marketing skill set and focusing on the varied marketing needs of his many consulting clients.

In 2008, Lampella founded CareerLeak.com, one of the web’s first job review sites. CareerLeak was later sold to CyberCoders where Lampella spent a number of years as director of SEO and at CareerBliss as digital marketing expert and full stack web developer.

Lampella’s considerable online marketing experience will help DreamHost to grow its footprint through a number of programs focused on SEO, maximizing SEM, conversion rate optimization, and highly targeted channel marketing.

"When it comes to web hosting, DreamHost just gets it - and there is nothing more a marketer wants then to work with a strong product and storied brand,” said Lampella. “I am honored for the opportunity and to be a part of DreamHost's continued success.”

“We’ve worked with Ty for a number of years as a client of his and we’re thrilled he’s accepted our offer to join the team,” said DreamHost CEO Michael Rodriguez. “His laser focus on the metrics that matter will help more users than ever worldwide understand that DreamHost provides an unbeatable, top-shelf Managed WordPress experience.”

Lampella will report to Rodriguez and joins the team immediately.

About DreamHost

DreamHost is a premier Managed WordPress hosting provider, giving over 400,000 businesses, developers and content creators worldwide the tools they need to own their digital presence. Powered by a strong team of industry experts with nearly two decades of advanced web experience, DreamHost is a leader in Managed WordPress hosting. Supporting the open source community with dedicated resources and top-tier talent, DreamHost believes in the power of the Open Web and the people that make it happen. Founded in 1997, DreamHost has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California and in Portland, Oregon. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

