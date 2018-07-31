CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 was $1.47 billion, a 4.2 percent increase from last year’s revenue of $1.41 billion. The firm's growth was achieved through contributions from all business lines, as the firm's assurance (+3.0%), tax (+3.7%) and advisory (+8.7%) practices each achieved positive results. Over the past five years, the firm’s revenues have more than doubled – from $683 million in 2013 to $1.47 billion today.

The firm’s assurance business line represents 49 percent of BDO USA’s business. BDO’s tax and advisory lines represent 34 percent and 17 percent of revenues respectively.

"In fiscal 2018, BDO USA continued to experience growth across each of its business lines as public and private entities, ranging from large multinationals to entrepreneurial start-ups, continue to be attracted to our commitment to client service," said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. "Moving forward, recent investments we’ve made in innovation across the firm – including added resources in technology solutions, digital transformation and data privacy in our advisory practice - position us well for continued growth in the coming years."

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 500 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 73,000 people working out of 1,500 offices across 162 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

