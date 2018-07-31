DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC, an independent wealth management firm based in both the Chicago and Milwaukee areas, today announced that Ashley Bebeau and Andrew Denenberg have been promoted to Principals of the firm.

Ashley Bebeau, CFP®, Wealth Advisor and Senior Financial Planner joined Strategic Wealth Partners in 2008, when the firm was founded. She works with high net worth individuals and multigenerational families, empowering them with the insight and resources they need to protect and enjoy their hard-earned wealth. Prior to joining the firm, Ashley worked at Credit Suisse Family Wealth Management.

Andrew Denenberg, CFP®, Wealth Advisor and Retirement Plan Advisor has also been with the firm for ten years. He brings a highly customized approach to providing clients with continual oversight of their financial picture with a highly customized approach. In addition to serving individuals, families and private foundations, Andrew advises retirement plan sponsors on sorting through the complexities of administering their plans.

“We are fortunate to now call Ashley and Andrew Principals of the organization,” said David Copeland, Principal and co-founder of Strategic Wealth Partners. “They are major contributors who take a long-term approach to handling a variety of client and company situations in the best possible way. Their focus is on what’s best for the client, doing the right thing to build strong relationships with our clients as well as with our clients’ professional advisors.”

Strategic Wealth Partners celebrates its 10 th anniversary this year. In 2014, the firm joined Focus Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independently managed wealth management firms. Focus provides strategic support to help its partner firms achieve objectives, including support of growth initiatives and development of strong succession plans.

Strategic Wealth Partners is an investment advisory and financial planning firm providing wealth strategies and independent, objective advice to high net worth individuals and institutions. Founded by Principals David Copeland and Neal Price, the firm provides an integrated wealth management platform by creating a comprehensive strategy including investments, insurance, estate planning and tax counseling. Learn more at www.stratwealth.com.

