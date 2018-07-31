  1. Home
A robotic hand can juggle a cube _ with lots of training

By RYAN NAKASHIMA , AP Technology Writer,Associated Press
2018/07/31 22:05
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — How long does it take for a robotic hand to learn to juggle a cube?

About 100 years.

That's how much virtual computing time it took researchers at OpenAI to train its disembodied hand. OpenAI is the nonprofit artificial-intelligence lab funded by Elon Musk and others.

The hand, called Dactyl, has a single job: to rotate a cube until the letter facing up matches a random selection.

Every movement that brings the cube closer to the goal gives the robot software a small reward. Dropping the cube gives it a penalty.

In real life, researchers worked about a year to get the hand to the point of about a dozen successes in a row.

The success demonstrates how robots trained in a virtual environment can operate in the real world.