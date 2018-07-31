NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Building upon its market leading position in over-the-top (OTT) television, Syncbak, which created the technology that powers live OTT, today announced the addition of two senior hires: Dean Mandel as Vice President of Advertising Sales and Noreen Thurston as Vice President of Marketing. Both bring a depth of knowledge and experience to advance Syncbak’s strategic growth and expand its reach within the OTT industry.

The company’s SimpleSync OTT technology allows networks, stations and studios to broadcast anything, anywhere and unlock new revenue. It also serves as the backbone for SBTV, which enables local broadcasters to quickly and easily build OTT channels and offers an app for consumers to access live local programming from anywhere in the U.S. for free.

“Dean Mandel is an ad sales veteran who has forged deep relationships with media buyers, local broadcast station groups and ad tech providers,” said Jack Perry, Syncbak Founder and CEO. “Because we power the vast majority of live local over OTT, a billion monthly avails aren’t that far off. Getting Dean in place now will ensure Syncbak takes the lead in dynamic ad insertion.”

Prior to joining Syncbak, Mandel served as Vice President, General Sales Manager-Digital at CoxReps and was an original member of Katz 360, the digital arm of iHeartMedia’s Katz Media group. He has served on the Advertising Research Foundation Audio Committee, the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) Audio and Digital Video Committees and is IAB Digital Media Sales Certified.

“Syncbak offers me an incredible opportunity to connect large national advertisers with viewers of great local TV content,” said Mandel. “SBTV is exactly what the OTT space needs right now, and I am excited to be a part of this historic launch.”

Thurston most recently served as a Vice President at GoDaddy. Her unique ability to acquire and utilize the voice of the customer to drive growth through retention will be instrumental to Syncbak’s mission to deliver free, hyperlocal content to viewers anytime, anywhere.

“Noreen Thurston brings significant startup and digital marketing experience to Syncbak, having built GoDaddy into a worldwide powerhouse brand,” said Perry. “Our goal remains to deploy our technology to every local station in every market and I feel confident that Noreen can get us there.”

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Syncbak,” said Thurston. “My passion for building brands paired with my diverse background makes Syncbak exactly the type of challenge I was searching for.”

About Syncbak

Syncbak is the leader in OTT solutions, powering more than 10 million hours of live local broadcasts on OTT destinations like CBS All Access, Hulu, fuboTV, Sony, Amazon, the NFL, and more. Syncbak’s end-to-end platform, SimpleSync, is used by broadcasters for live-stream transcoding, cloud-based rights resolution, cloud-based DVR, device filtering, geo-location services, content management, stream monitoring, video clipping and dynamic ad insertion. Syncbak’s technology currently reaches 98 percent of the US population across 195 markets, representing 54 station groups and all major networks, including CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, and the CW.

Syncbak recently expanded its platform with the launch of SBTV. SBTV leverages Syncbak’s industry-leading live stream platform, SimpleSync, and its proprietary live DAI technology, AdSync, to deliver free, hyper-local content to viewers anytime, anywhere. The company was founded in 2009 and has offices in Cedar Rapids, IA and New York, NY.

