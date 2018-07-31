CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Mark V. Vicario has been promoted to Divisional Senior Vice President of its Bond Division. In this role, Mr. Vicario will oversee the Division’s Claims department.

Mr. Vicario began his career with Great American in 1994 and has served as Divisional Vice President since 2004. He has over 35 years of industry experience.

Mr. Vicario earned a Bachelor of Arts from Kent State University. He is also a member of the American Bar Association, the National Bond Claim Association and the Surety Claim Institute.

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor and education markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed August 11, 2017). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

