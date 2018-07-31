LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global contact center market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 9% during the forecast period. The integration of IVR into contact centers is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global contact center market into the following segments by interaction:

Voice-based Text-based Social media-based

In 2017, the text-based interaction segment accounted for 31.75% of the global market and is projected to reach 36.39% by 2022, exhibiting almost 4.64% increase in market share.

Global contact center market: Top emerging trend

Integration of chatbots for better turnaround times is an emerging trend in the IT spending by region and industry space. Contact centers are trying to implement chatbots in their processes because, in the future, they must look for options other human agents to handle simple queries and provide better resolutions. Good customer service can lead to the success of a business. Moreover, chatbots will help enterprises in giving instant responses to customers, which will lead to a better turnaround time. Chatbots will also help enterprises delight their customers without losing the human touch. Thus, the integration of chatbots into contact centers will help in improving the customer experience. Hence, it will lead to an increase in the adoption of contact center solutions.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline Global Contact Center Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts Market Growth Market Drivers and Challenges Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) Key leading countries Market segmentation by interaction (voice-based, text-based, and social media-based)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario Analysis of top vendors (Aspect, Cisco Systems, and Genesys)

