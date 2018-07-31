WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON — Andy Murray tested his surgically repaired hip by putting aside a deficit and some real rust to win his first hard-court match in nearly 1 1/2 years at the Citi Open against 80th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S on Monday. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 600 words, photos. Grand Slam title owners Stan Wawrinka, Sloane Stephens and Caroline Wozniacki are scheduled to play on Tuesday. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Play scheduled to begin at 1830 GMT.

TEN--SAN JOSE

SAN JOSE, California — Serena Williams, ranked 26th in the world this week, takes on Johanna Konta in her opening match of the new Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Williams' fifth event since having her daughter last September. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 0200 GMT.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

BIRMINGHAM, England — England is going into its 1,000th cricket test match with Adil Rashid as its lone spinner and Jos Buttler as vice-captain for the five-game series against India. The first test starts Wednesday at Edgbaston. SENT: 300 words, photo. Will be updated.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SCHEDULE

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand will play Sri Lanka in a Boxing Day test match in Christchurch in one of the highlights of a heavy domestic cricket schedule for the 2018-2019 summer. SENT: 380 words.

SOC--MLS ALL-STARS-JUVENTUS

ATLANTA — The MLS All-Star Game will feature one of the world's most storied clubs. Unfortunately for the more than 70,000 fans expected at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo is not along for the ride. The five-time FIFA Player of the Year isn't with Juventus on its American preseason tour, which includes Wednesday's game against top players from Major League Soccer. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SOC--NEW ZEALAND-COACH QUITS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Andreas Heraf, the Austrian-born coach of the New Zealand women's football team, has resigned weeks after players decried his tactics and coaching methods in an unprecedented and public mutiny. SENT: 210 words.

BAD--WORLDS

NANJING, China — Top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan beat Australian Hsuan-yu Chen 21-10, 21-16 in her first match at the badminton world championships on Tuesday. SENT: 340 words, photos.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-SUPER RUGBY XV

SYDNEY — Former Australia prop James Slipper will return from a two-months drug suspension to play for an Australian Super Rugby selection against the Wallabies Friday in a warm-up match ahead of the Rugby Championship. SENT: 230 words.

BKN--LEBRON SPEAKS

AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James stood on a stage near one of the streets he walked as a troubled kid and looked out at thousands of faces. He felt connected to every one of them. By Tom Withers. SENT: 840 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The sky is not falling on NASCAR, its top executives insist, and a cheerier disposition could go a long way in lifting the black clouds surrounding the series. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

BOSTON — Blake Swihart doubled into the Red Sox bullpen to score Eduardo Nunez in the 13th inning and Boston beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Monday night to move a season-high six games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East. SENT: 1,300 words, photo.

