AMBRIDGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Beemac Trucking, an industry leader in flatbed transportation, announced today that it has opened a new terminal in Birmingham, AL. The opening of this new terminal will expand Beemac’s operational footprint in the southeast allowing us to better serve our growing customer demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005606/en/

Megan Gillespie (Photo: Business Wire)

"Beemac Trucking is very excited to add Megan Gillespie and her team to the Beemac family," says Loren Dworakowski, Beemac Trucking's President. “Megan’s terminal currently has 7 drivers and she will be adding additional drivers in the coming weeks. Megan’s customer base will complement Beemac’s current customer base and will create natural synergies.”

Opening a new trucking terminal paves the way for Gillespie to expand her fleet and connect with more drivers.

This brings Beemac Trucking’s total terminals strategically located across North America to 28.

About Beemac Trucking

Beemac Trucking is a premier full service transportation provider offering asset-based trucking, logistics, port, warehousing and specialized hauling services. Beemac operates in excess of 400 trucks and is headquartered in Ambridge, PA with 28 terminals nationwide. For more information, please visit our website at www.beemac.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005606/en/

CONTACT: Beemac Trucking, LLC

Jacklyn Marino, 724-385-8468

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT TRUCKING OTHER TRANSPORT TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION OTHER TRAVEL

SOURCE: Beemac Trucking

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/31/2018 09:46 AM/DISC: 07/31/2018 09:46 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005606/en