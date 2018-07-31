AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of secure, experience-driven digital banking solutions for community-focused financial institutions (FIs), announced today that IBM veteran, Rekha Garapati, has joined the company as senior vice president of client operations and services.

Garapati’s tenure with IBM spanned more than 18 years and included innovation and operations leadership, data science, and global software development and delivery experience heading teams in China, India, Europe and the U.S. In her new role, Garapati will focus on optimizing Q2’s deployment technologies, processes and services to deliver elevated customer experiences.

“The rapid pace of the financial services industry requires providers to be more nimble than ever,” Garapati said. “I’m thrilled to join Q2’s fast-growing, innovative team and to create more seamless, intuitive experiences for our customers and their account holders.”

Garapati is preceded by John Breeden, who was recently appointed executive vice president of operations for emerging businesses. The move will allow Breeden to focus on new partnerships and accelerating the integration and scaling of Q2 Open, a business unit within the company focused on delivering next-generation financial services offerings leveraging open API technology. His operational expertise and critical understanding of the Q2 Platform will enable Q2 to deliver valuable new products and services while maintaining its unique differentiation in the market.

“As account holder demands continue to evolve, it is imperative that digital banking providers deliver expanded offerings that provide high-value experiences at every stage of the customer journey,” Breeden said. “Q2 Open provides the flexibility, innovative products and experience-driven services account holders demand.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of secure, experience-driven digital banking solutions headquartered in Austin, Texas. We are driven by a mission to build stronger communities by strengthening their financial institutions. Q2 provides the industry’s most comprehensive digital banking platform, enriched through actionable data insights, open development tools and an evolving fintech ecosystem. We help clients elevate the experience, drive efficiency and grow faster. To learn more about Q2, visit www.q2ebanking.com.

