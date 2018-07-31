MOORESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Harvest Organics, a proprietary consumer package goods brand owned by Harvest Power, partnered with the Merry Oaks International Academy to bring organic gardening and sustainable living to the youth of Charlotte. Through this partnership, Harvest Organics strives to empower the local community by getting to the root of clean eating and growing healthier, happier plants.

This community-centered beautification project spearheaded by Mythic and Harvest Organics includes installing two raised bed gardens and two trellis planters, as well as mulching, edging, raking, and general clean-up of the surrounding grounds adjacent to the pre-K building located on campus. High quality soil grows delicious food, so the project will use Harvest Organics Raised Bed Mix, Harvest Organics Potting Mix, and other materials generously donated to the school.

“At Merry Oaks International Academy, the community strives for excellence amongst their students, teachers, and parents by promoting lifelong learning through ambition, education, high expectations, and broadening horizons,” said Jon (Mark) Landen, Merry Oaks International Academy Family Advocate/Volunteer Coordinator. He continued, “We are thrilled about this opportunity for digging in and getting our hands dirty, tending a space, and sparking curiosity. The kids and their teachers will see the improved landscaping, raised beds, and plants and immediately know that they're loved and that people are thinking about them. What better way to show love than with beauty."

These gardens and planters will undoubtedly teach children from a young age to live two of Harvest Organics values – acting with thoughtfulness and powering forward. Harvest Organics’ hope for this partnership is to raise awareness for The Harvest Effect and blaze the trail of suitability for generations of students to come.

By using Harvest Organics all-natural products, these students become part of the Harvest Effect™, a movement to reduce waste and replenish the earth. By growing late summer/early fall crops, and then eating the fruits (and veggies) of their labor, the community and Merry Oaks International Academy play a vital role in supporting an on-going cycle of goodness and renewal of the Earth’s resources.

