SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--The TNC 640, HEIDENHAIN’s high performance mill-turn control, is popular with users thanks to its workshop-oriented operational design. Now the TNC 640 is, and will only be, available with groundbreaking touch technology that supplements the TNC 640’s field-proven cycles and functions. It allows the user to operate the control screen with gestures, similar to smartphones or tablets.

With the new TNC 640 touch screen, the operator navigates quickly and intuitively through long lists, programs, tables and other content by what is known as kinetic scrolling. The kinetic scroll converts the impulse of hand contact into a particular scrolling speed. A short, slow swipe scrolls the screen over a few lines, while a long, fast swipe scrolls it over many lines.

The user can stop dynamic scrolling at any time with a short tap. That makes it possible to easily find an NC block, for example, or a tool in long NC programs or tool tables.

The user moves the programming and 3-D test graphics directly on the screen—dynamically, smoothly and without jerks. The desired graphic view can be adjusted very conveniently by touch. The user can also use touch gestures to zoom in for details and out again, as well as move or rotate graphics.

The minimum requirement for NC Software version is 340 59x-07 SP2. The hardware enabling touch control are the MC8532 main computer and the BF 860 color flat-panel.

These units come without any hardware keys as they have been designed for touch operation. The MC 8532 features A 19” touchscreen, an Intel Core i7-7-3 processor with 1.7 GHz on SSDR and 4GB RAM memory. The BF 860 offers 4 USB ports. The TE 745 (FS) remains unchanged and does not need to be upgraded with the hardware. In that way, the operation of the TNC 640 remains familiar to existing TNC 640 users.

Finally, solutions packages “Connected Machining,” “Dynamic Efficiency,” and “Dynamic Precision” remain available and continue to expand.

The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) will be held September 10-15. HEIDENHAIN’s main booth will be located at the Lakeside Center (#135226 ). HEIDENHAIN will also have a booth at the Student Summit (#215108 ), allowing students to program on the new TNC 640 CNC with touchscreen interface themselves; here, teachers and students will also get a first look of the new online HIT HEIDENHAIN Interactive Training Software for 3- and 5-axis machine programming.

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years.

