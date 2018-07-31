--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Netflix:
Kristen Bell (right) and Kelsey Grammer (left) star in the Netflix Original Film, Like Father (Aug 3) (Photo: Business Wire)
And be sure to check out the new Netflix Film, LIKE FATHER, launching globally on August 3rd
Directed, Written and Produced by Lauren Miller Rogen Starring Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer and Seth Rogen
When a workaholic young executive ( Kristen Bell ) is left at the altar, she ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected: her estranged and equally workaholic father ( Kelsey Grammer ). The two depart as strangers, but over the course of a few adventures, a couple of umbrella-clad cocktails and a whole lot of soul-searching, they return with a renewed appreciation for family and life.
