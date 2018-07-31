LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive intelligence assessment study on the food industry. A gourmet food industry major wanted to perform a comprehensive analysis of the customers, competitors, and gain strategic market insights to establish a strong presence in the global food industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005468/en/

Competitive Intelligence Assessment for a Leading Gourmet Food Industry Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the food industry experts at , “The battle for supremacy in the gourmet food market is not a new phenomenon. What is new is the pace and number of disruptors in the global market.”

to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

The global food industry is poised to witness new transformations with several consumers swiftly adopting a plethora of new brands, platforms, and retail models. Such innovative models are expanding at a rapid pace due to which the global food industry is set to undergo major transformations over the next couple of years. These transformations not only bring in new opportunities for players in the gourmet food segment but also pose new several challenges, which they will have to tackle to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

Moreover, it is evident that the gourmet food segment has changed owing to the availability of a plethora of new business models. This market is expected to expand further as more and more companies are vividly experimenting to find their place in the global ecosystem and fulfill consumer demands.

To know more about our competitive intelligence assessment solution,

The competitive intelligence assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the gourmet food industry client to identify lucrative market segments and dynamically fine-tune their marketing efforts to gain a competitive advantage over counterparts in the industry.

This competitive intelligence assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand and effectively address their sales approach problems Gather and analyze information to help make better-informed business decisions. To know more about our competitive intelligence assessment solution,

This competitive intelligence assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Benchmarking the best practices in the global gourmet food market Analyzing the future of the gourmet food market To read more about the scope of our engagement,

View the competitive intelligence assessment study here:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005468/en/

CONTACT: Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Infiniti Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/31/2018 08:37 AM/DISC: 07/31/2018 08:37 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005468/en