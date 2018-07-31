BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Specialty-specific health information technology leader, Modernizing Medicine, Inc., announced the appointment of Patrick DeAngelo as senior vice president and general manager of business services. Mr. DeAngelo will lead revenue cycle management (RCM) operations and sales, as well as value-based care services. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience in RCM, patient experience and practice workflow, which he will draw upon to address Modernizing Medicine’s corporate value to “create customer delight” and strengthen the company’s position in the industry.

Prior to joining Modernizing Medicine, Mr. DeAngelo held multiple management positions within the revenue cycle, operational and technical departments of major healthcare companies including Siemens, McKesson and Change Healthcare. His career began at Shared Medical Systems (SMS) as a senior consultant where he worked closely with customers through the implementation process of RCM applications. Following Siemens’ acquisition of SMS, he joined the revenue cycle outsourcing team and gained experience in operations and IT roles. Mr. DeAngelo spent the last decade working to deliver innovative technology and drive continuous process improvement for McKesson and Change Healthcare, with the goal of building streamlined operations for revenue cycle management.

“A smooth and strategic RCM process is critical to the financial success of any healthcare organization, particularly the surgical specialties that Modernizing Medicine serves. I’ve already begun working with the team to strengthen the company’s already strong RCM offering,” said Patrick DeAngelo. “In keeping with Modernizing Medicine’s commitment to customer delight, I am excited to help ensure we provide RCM services to support our customers’ goals.”

Modernizing Medicine’s approach to RCM initiates when an appointment is booked and doesn’t end until the account is balanced. Instead of simply providing administrative medical claims processing, the company’s comprehensive RCM service goes far beyond basic medical billing, taking a three-pronged approach with people, processes and technology. This integrated service functions as an extension of the practice team with the goals to eliminate revenue leaks and ensure physicians are reimbursed appropriately for care.

“As we build upon our momentum, we believe that Patrick will play a critical role. With his track record of leveraging technology, building strong teams and developing valuable relationships, he will help us continue to scale,” said Daniel Cane, CEO and co-founder of Modernizing Medicine. “Besides his technical know-how, Patrick’s willingness to roll up his sleeves to help grow our team will make him an invaluable addition.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Modernizing Medicine’s recent appointment of Joe Harpaz, the company’s new president and chief operating officer. The addition of seasoned veterans with deep expertise and industry knowledge serves to affirm the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

