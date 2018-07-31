Visa Renews Olympic Partnership Through 2032

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), a long-standing worldwide sponsor of the Olympic Games and supporter of the Olympic Movement, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced an extension to Visa’s Olympic sponsorship through 2032. As part of the renewal, Visa will continue its support of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Paralympic Games.

“Since 1986, Visa has brought the latest payment innovations and digital experiences to the Olympic Games, all while helping athletes in their quest to achieve greatness,” said Al Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, Visa Inc. “By continuing our support of the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games through 2032, we will ensure the next generation of athletes, fans, cardholders and clients are able to get more out of their Olympic experience, and be part of a movement that inspires and unites us all to do great things.”

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “We are particularly happy with this extension of our partnership because Visa is one of the founding members of our TOP Programme. Our partnership with Visa demonstrates a shared commitment to the legacy of the Olympic Games and the global Olympic Movement. Visa has always been a driving force for innovation on the world stage. On behalf of the IOC, the National Olympic Committees around the world and the athletes themselves, I would like to thank Visa, and its clients and partners, for their commitment through to the Olympic Games 2032.”

Visa, a founding member of The Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme, has continuously delivered innovative payment solutions to each Games. In renewing its sponsorship, Visa is excited to work with the local Organizing Committees to ensure a legacy of digital payment advancement in the host country during and beyond the Olympics Games themselves.

“Visa provides a secure and fast way to pay across merchants, borders and currencies, and the Olympic Games provides an unparalleled opportunity to promote the Visa brand at both a local market level and globally,” said Lynne Biggar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Visa Inc.

With the renewed sponsorship, Visa will continue to leverage the global stage of the Games to achieve important strategic objectives such as expanding acceptance and increasing top of wallet preference for Visa products among consumers. Visa will continue to deliver exceptional benefits to its clients, partners and Olympic Games visitors, from payment exclusivity at the Olympic Games, to unique experiences across digital and other platforms.

