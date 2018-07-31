MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the addition of MalwareGuard™ – a new advanced machine learning based detection and prevention engine – to its Endpoint Security solution. MalwareGuard is designed to help detect and block cyber-threats including never-before-seen threats to provide customers an added level of protection to stop attacks and protect customer information, sensitive data, and intellectual property. MalwareGuard is integrated into the FireEye® Endpoint Security agent and is available now for current customers at no additional cost, and via a free trial for other organizations interested in upgrading their endpoint defenses.

Better Data for Better Machine Learning

FireEye MalwareGuard is the result of a two-year research project from FireEye data scientists and testing in real-world incident responses. The MalwareGuard model is trained using advanced machine learning techniques to enable MalwareGuard to make intelligent malware classifications on its own and without human involvement. The machine learning model is trained with both public and private data sources, including data gathered from over 15 million endpoint agents, attack analyses based on more than one million hours spent responding to attacks to date, over 200,000 consulting hours every year and adversarial intelligence collected from a global network of analysts that speak 32 languages.

FireEye analyzes hundreds of millions of malware samples resulting in first-hand knowledge of the threat landscape that’s not available to any other organization. The FireEye data science team has real-world experience analyzing cyber-threats and they use FireEye’s unique data to train MalwareGuard to detect new threats that often bypass competitors’ machine learning and signature-based solutions.

Comprehensive Endpoint Security in One Agent

With the addition of MalwareGuard, FireEye Endpoint Security agent now includes four integrated engines: machine learning (MalwareGuard), behavior-based (ExploitGuard™), signature-based (Malware Protection™) and intelligence-based (IOC), to provide a layered defense designed to protect customers from known and unknown threats. These engines are continuously updated with advanced threat intelligence unique to FireEye and designed to keep pace with evolving threats only seen in the wild.

In addition to leading prevention engines, FireEye Endpoint Security includes investigation, detection and response (EDR) capabilities that are designed to enable organizations to rapidly investigate and respond to attacks on the endpoint. This is all included in one lightweight agent and managed through the cloud, on-premises or a hybrid deployment.

“Attackers are constantly innovating and outmaneuvering legacy, signature-based technology,” said John Laliberte, senior vice president of engineering, FireEye. “Reducing the window of time from discovery, to analysis, and deployment of protection is critical to reducing risk in your enterprise. By combining our unique frontline knowledge of the adversaries with our in-house machine learning expertise, we can now better protect our customers against cyber-threats including never-before seen threats by automating the discovery, analysis, and deployment of protection through our endpoint solution.”

New Management Features Simplify Moving from Alert to Fix

In addition to the new machine learning capabilities, FireEye Endpoint Security now includes new features designed to deliver more sophisticated management as well as simplify the process of moving from alert to fix. These include:

Policy Manager: enhanced enterprise management makes it easy to enable varying levels of access, allowing administrators to balance the needs of security and performance Alert Workflow Update: provides the necessary context for organizations to rapidly respond to the alerts that matter Cloud Identity and Access Management: enables higher level of authentication for cloud-based deployments

Simplified Security Operations and Seamlessly Add New Hunting Capabilities

FireEye Endpoint Security includes the FireEye Helix™ security operations platform, which integrates security tools and applies threat intelligence, automation and case management to help organizations take control of incidents from alert to fix.

FireEye Endpoint Security also effortlessly works with FireEye Managed Defense™, a managed detection and response (MDR) solution, and offers the ability to add new services like threat hunting without increasing personnel or taxing existing security teams.

Availability

These new FireEye Endpoint Security features are now available in the latest version of FireEye Endpoint Security (4.5). A free trial of FireEye Endpoint Security is available from authorized FireEye partners worldwide. More product information can be found at www.fireeye.com/endpoint.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 6,800 customers across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

