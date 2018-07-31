LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Growing customer expectations are fueling an on-demand economy and the need for compelling experiences. In response to this trend, Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, is helping companies across many industries digitize their operations and improve their performance to stay relevant and compete in today’s marketplace.

While innovation began at the core of the enterprise, today it is exploding at “the edge,” where employees make real-time decisions and interact directly with the people they serve. With expertise in technology that transforms the way work gets done, Zebra is empowering the front line to be better, faster, and smarter.

“Zebra has a rich legacy of guiding enterprises through digital transformation and arming them with the tools they need to succeed,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “In today’s on-demand economy, this means ensuring front-line workers have technology that amplifies their skills, maximizes their productivity and reduces errors. Whether it’s improving efficiency on the warehouse floor or delivering a package faster, our solutions enable businesses to ‘capture their edge’ and drive digital innovation for better business outcomes.”

Together with our global ecosystem of partners, Zebra’s products, software, services, analytics, and solutions are used to intelligently connect company assets, data and people in collaborative mobile workflows. Zebra offers our customers purpose-driven design for the enterprise and data-powered environments delivered by a solution ecosystem. As a result, businesses can sense what’s happening, analyze or anticipate the implication, and make best-action decisions based on real-time guidance.

“Zebra Technologies’ TC55 mobile computing solution helped Dominium automate time-consuming manual ticketing processes, cut administrative work order time in half and reduce work order processes and apartment inspection times,” said Lindsey Osowski, Senior Operations Training Specialist for Dominium. “By dramatically improving our operational efficiency and streamlining communication between staff throughout our housing development and management companies with Zebra’s TC55, we gained a performance edge that helped us generate more than $525,000 in annual efficiency gains and better serve our residents.”

Rising expectations from customers are fueling an on-demand economy and to respond, all businesses must drive digital innovation. As digital technology transforms the edge of the enterprise, Zebra helps companies “capture their edge” by delivering real-time data insight when and where it’s needed. When Zebra drives a performance edge for front-line employees, nurses spend more time at the bedside with a patient resulting in better, quality care and a retail associate can check inventory and complete a transaction without ever leaving the shopper’s side.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

