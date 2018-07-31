  1. Home
  2. World

History, Hollywood and voodoo all in a New Orleans cemetery

By BETH J. HARPAZ , AP Travel Editor,Associated Press
2018/07/31 20:15
This June 3, 2018 photo shows an offering and plaque marking the tomb for Marie Laveau at St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans. The marker calls he

This June 3, 2018 photo shows an offering and plaque marking the tomb for Marie Laveau at St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans. The marker calls he

This June 3, 2018 photo shows tour guide Jeanne Wilson of Save Our Cemeteries with a group of visitors at St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans. Tou

This June 3, 2018 photo shows tour guide Jeanne Wilson of Save Our Cemeteries with a group of visitors at St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans. Tou

This June 3, 2018 photo shows a marker on the burial site for Homer Plessy at St. Louis No. 1 Cemetery in New Orleans. Plessy was an important figure

This June 3, 2018 photo shows a marker on the burial site for Homer Plessy at St. Louis No. 1 Cemetery in New Orleans. Plessy was an important figure

Actor Nicolas Cage is alive and well but he owns this gleaming tomb shaped like a pyramid in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans, pictured in this

Actor Nicolas Cage is alive and well but he owns this gleaming tomb shaped like a pyramid in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans, pictured in this

This June 3, 2018 photo in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans shows its above ground burial vaults pictured against a blue sky. The vaults are la

This June 3, 2018 photo in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans shows its above ground burial vaults pictured against a blue sky. The vaults are la

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If you've heard about New Orleans' famous cemeteries with their above-ground tombs, you've probably heard about the tomb of voodoo queen Marie Laveau in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1.

But you can't just show up on your own to visit. Since 2015, tourists have been allowed into the cemetery only on guided tours.

Other famous denizens of St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 include an important figure in the fight for civil rights, Homer Plessy. Plessy was of mixed race. He challenged segregation, sitting in a rail car for whites. He lost his case in the notorious 1896 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Plessy v. Ferguson, which was used to justify segregation until the 1950s.

Scenes from the 1969 cult movie "Easy Rider" were filmed at the cemetery.