TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Thai citizen with a long list of academic degrees has been accused of sexual harassment in China, leading to National Taiwan University (NTU) postponing his appointment, the Apple Daily reported Tuesday.

NTU’s prestigious Architecture and Urban and Rural Research Institute had invited the man to serve as an assistant professor for a year as he was a participant in Taiwan’s “Yushan Young Scholars Project” designed to keep intellectual talent on the island.

According to the Apple Daily, the man possessed an impressive array of diplomas, from a Ph.D. in anthropology at Harvard, to a Fulbright scholarship to degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Oxford University in Great Britain.

However, a reader of the Apple Daily who studied in China told the newspaper he heard that the man had abused his position of power as teacher in that country to sexually harass female students.

As a result, NTU said it would for the time being not issue the man, a Thai citizen of ethnic Chinese origin, with the documents needed to start work at the college, which had been planned for August 1. An investigation in which both the academic and some of his former employers will be heard needs to determine the trustworthiness of the allegations, the Apple Daily reported.

Under the Ministry of Education program, NTU currently employs one “Yushan Project” academic and 11 “Yushan Young Scholars Project” participants.