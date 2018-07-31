EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics PGA, was awarded a contract to provide its next-generation seat motion and lighting systems for Jamco’s new Venture seat program. Astronics PGA also entered into a long-term contract for potential future seat projects.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005088/en/

Jamco recently selected Astronics PGA to provide motion and lighting systems for their Venture seat programs on Boeing 787s. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the agreement, Astronics PGA will provide a complete seat motion and lighting system for passenger comfort in the Venture seat. The system will include Astronics PGA’s newer technologies, including full speed control for smooth, ultra-quiet kinematic motion plus controllable mood lighting to enhance the passenger experience.

"Being selected as the motion and lighting system partner by Jamco is a testament to the quality, functionality, and value of our innovative solutions,” said Fabrice Berthelot, Astronics PGA President. "With our complete system, customers will benefit from a high level of reliability, while passengers will enjoy unmatched comfort. We appreciate the confidence that Jamco has placed in us and are excited to commence our first seat project with them.”

Jamco’s new Venture seat product was announced in 2017 in a collaboration with Boeing. The seats align spatially, structurally and aesthetically with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines recently selected these seats for 8 of their new Boeing 787s, set for delivery in mid-2019.

Astronics PGA is an innovator of in-seat motion systems, lighting systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems (IFEC), and cabin management systems (CMS) for business, VIP and commercial aviation. Within commercial aviation, approximately 6,000 seats per year are equipped with its seat motion and lighting systems on more than 80 airlines, making Astronics PGA one of the largest suppliers of these systems for super-first, first and business class seats to date. For more details on aircraft seat motion and lighting systems, visit Astronics.com.

ABOUT JAMCO CORPORATION

Jamco Corporation is a leading supplier of aircraft interior products and specializes in the complete refurbishment of aircraft interiors from the structural interface to the finished installation of interior furnishings. Jamco’s product line includes premium class seats, galleys, lavatories, closets, cabin partitions overhead bins and other custom products. Jamco has a proven track record of success with over 50 years of experience in this industry, delivering quality product and managing more than 120 Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) for numerous modifications on more than 2,300 aircraft.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005088/en/

CONTACT: Astronics PGA

Patrice Delanne, +33 254 355 029

Vice President, Sales and Marketing

patrice.delanne@pga-avionics.com

or

Media Relations

Astronics Corporation

Michelle Manson, +1 425-463-6603

Director, Corporate Marketing

press@astronics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION TRANSPORT AIR OTHER TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: Astronics Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/31/2018 06:30 AM/DISC: 07/31/2018 06:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005088/en