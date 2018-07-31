  1. Home
Majority of Taiwanese blame China for cancellation of East Asia Youth Games: poll

Overwhelming majority support Taiwan government action in trying to reinstate the games

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/31 17:53
(Image courtesy of Flickr user: David Villa)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a recent survey, 60.1 percent of Taiwanese people believe that Chinese pressure led to the cancellation of the 2019 East Asian Youth Games, and 76 percent feel the Chinese government is unfriendly to Taiwan's government, reported CNA.

The survey also found that 84 percent of respondents support petitions and inquiries made by both the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee and the Taichung City Government, in the hope that the cancellation will be reversed.

The East Asian Olympic Committee has an impromptu meeting on July 24 at the request of China, at which the games were canceled. Reports say that China was angry at civil society groups in Taiwan trying to change Taiwan's participatory name from "Chinese Taipei" to "Taiwan."

According to the survey, 60.1 percent of respondents are angry about the incident, while 25.8 percent are not angry.

The survey asked whether the respondent felt that the cancellation was due to Chinese interference, or the government's unwillingness to recognize the "1992 consensus," 54.8 percent said it was the former, while 25.9 percent said the latter.

The survey also found that 31.6 percent of respondents were not aware of the incident.

The survey was commissioned by the DPP, where 1,109 responses were taken in a telephone survey during July 25-29. The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent, and a margin of error plus or minus 2.9 percent.
East Asian Youth Games
EAYG
China bullying
survey
opinion poll

