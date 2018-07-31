TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korea's Blue House acknowledged today that Director of China's Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) visited South Korea in secret sometime during the middle of last month.

The Blue House declined to comment on the nature of the meeting, but media reports suggest that Yang may have spoken about China potentially helping to formally conclude the declaration of war on the Korean peninsula, and China's unofficial sanctions against South Korean companies after South Korea deployed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system in 2016.

Yang is a high-ranking Chinese official and diplomat, who is actively involved in China's foreign affairs. In the last few weeks, he met with the U.K. Foreign Minister, the Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister attended the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

NHK World-Japan reported that Yang met with the head of South Korea's National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong.

"In general, the mood of the meeting was good and this wasn't a meeting with specific purposes in which the two countries wanted to reach agreements on some issues," said an unnamed South Korean official, reported the Korea Times.