TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Most analysts observing the current U.S.-China Trade War are forecasting an escalation in economic tensions in the short term.



Recently, the chief Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He reportedly received notification of a new post with the State Council as the chair of the Work Safety Committee, which many are taking as an early signal of his imminent departure from trade negotiations with Washington.



The U.S. Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, has called Liu He a moderate, and said that he is open to negotiating with the U.S., however his outlook and approach reportedly clash with the positions of Xi Jinping, who is said to have taken up a hard-line towards the U.S. and trade concessions.



Kudlow, speaking about the state of trade negotiations even said that Xi Jinping is the greatest obstacle currently holding up progress in negotiations. “The ball is in his court,” Kudlow was quoted as saying, and he is “holding up the game” while everyone waits for him to make the next move.



According to Radio Free Asia, the next move appears to be removing Liu He from the negotiations. Liberty Times suggests that Liu He may serve the role of “political scapegoat” for Xi Jinping, and provide the CCP chairman with an opportunity to propagandize his own increased involvement in the negotiations.



Previously Michael Pilsbury Director of the Center on Chinese Strategy at the Hudson Institute, suggested that Ren Xuefeng (任學鋒) may be a likely replacement for Liu He. Ren is the Communist Party Secretary of Guangzhou as well as the Deputy Communist Party Secretary of Guangdong.



On July 30, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the U.K.’s new Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt. During the press conference, Wang Yi insisted that China wanted to resume trade talks as soon as possible to reach a satisfactory conclusion to the unwanted trade war.



Wang Yi claimed that the massive trade imbalance between the two countries is actually the result of the United States’ own policies, which would be correct.

Now in order to address that imbalance which is a result of poor policy of previous administrations, Washington has followed through with threats of the first round of sanctions on Chinese products. Wang Yi, recognizing the difficulty that China is in, stated on Monday that China is open to resume talks at any time, reports LTN.



Some speculate that at the meeting between U.K. Minister Hunt and Chinese Minister Wang this week, that the Chinese delegation may have proposed the possibility of the U.K. stepping in to act as a third party mediator for trade negotiations with the U.S. moving forward.





Jeremy Hunt and Wang Yi (Associated Press Image)