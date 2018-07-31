  1. Home
Taiwan’s Nanoplus to pursue circular economy joint-venture in Vietnam

Nanoplus to team up with Saigon Telecom Group to address waste problem in Vietnam's industrial zones

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/31 16:17
Nanoplus exhibition at Taiwan Expo 2018. (Image courtesy of Nanoplus)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Nanoplus (納諾科技) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vietnam's Saigon Telecom Group to provide landfill, resource recovery and waste disposal services throughout Vietnam's industrial zones, reported the Liberty Times on July 31.

To address these waste problems, the two companies will establish a circular economy park and related environmental protection company.

The two companies are expected to collaborate on international recycling through which materials will be processed on-site in Vietnam, according to the Liberty Times.

The MOU was signed only days after Nanoplus and over 5,500 other Taiwanese companies showcased their wares at the Taiwan Expo 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Nanoplus is a Taiwanese research and development, and manufacturing company, who specialize in nanomaterials, heatproof materials, laser cutting, and environmental services. Their products are used in optoelectronic communication, biomedicine, microelectronics, cosmetic health, and others.

Nanoplus established an environmental protection division in 2015, and has experience improving industrial capacity through environmental protection. The company has developed a range of new technologies and products, including water separation units and water recycling treatment systems.
