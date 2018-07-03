  1. Home
Fire flashes outside Taoyuan Airport Terminal 2 leaving no casualties   

The preliminary conclusion suggests the remnants of cigarettes ignited the flame 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/31 15:17
Image from PTT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A fire broke out at Taoyuan International Airport this morning, but did not cause any casualties or flight disruption to passengers. 

At 10.40 a.m. today, a temporary storage facility outside the north entrance of Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2 was spotted to have filled out with thick smoke. Soon the fire alarms went off and Airport firefighters arrived promptly to extinguish the fire.

According to the press release from Taoyuan Airport, the fire was completely put out at 10.56 a.m. and no injuries or flight disruption were reported.

Additionally, the incident took place near the smoking area where there are many discarded cigarettes and garbage waste. The preliminary conclusion suggested that the fire was caused by the burning cigarette butts; however, further details are still under investigation.
