TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday that the country can play an important role in the Indo-Pacific region and will continue working closely with neighboring countries, reports said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced an initiative worth US$113 million on July 30 that intended to show Washington’s growing emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region where China has also been gaining power economically and politically.

Pompeo mentioned that the U.S. has partnered with Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and other South East Asian countries over the past decades to safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. “In Taiwan, economic development went hand-in-hand with creating an open, democratic society that blossomed into a high-tech powerhouse.”

Ger Bau-shuan (葛葆萱), director-general of MOFA’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, under which a section in charge of Indo-Pacific affairs was established this May as a response to the U.S. “free and open Indo-Pacific” strategy, said that the government has been observing closely as several countries began to mull over policies in line with that of the U.S., reported the Chinese-language Liberty Times.

Ger said the department would likely come up with similar tactics after some time and interact more actively with other countries.

MOFA Spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the government is pleased to see that the U.S. and many countries have put much emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region, reported Central News Agency.

“Taiwan can play an important role in the Indo-Pacific region”, said Lee, adding that the U.S. has recognized Taiwan as an indispensable partner, particularly under the structure of its Indo-Pacific strategy.

Lee added that Taiwan will continue working closely with neighboring countries, combining policies proposed by them with its own New Southbound Policy to streamline cooperation.