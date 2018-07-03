TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the wake of the abrupt decision of the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) to cancel the 2019 East Asian Youth Games in Taichung, many are searching for answers and hoping to appeal the decision.



It was ultimately pressure from Beijing, which led Committee Chair Liu Peng (劉鵬) to call the emergency meeting. Beijing’s pressure on the national representatives to revoke Taichung’s right to host the games was a means of punishing Taiwan for the recent campaign by civil organizations calling for a referendum to change “Chinese Taipei” to “Team Taiwan” ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



In seeking clarification, comment and in an attempt to redress the actions of the EAOC, Taiwan’s Central News Agency contacted the International Olympic Committee to ask about the sudden reversal, and Beijing’s decision to manipulate the international sporting event for political purposes.



In response to the questions concerning the cancellation of the Taichung East Asian Youth Games, the IOC representative reportedly said this was entirely the decision of the EAOC, and the IOC had no role in the ruling, despite being the parent organization of the EAOC, and the recognized authority for Olympic-related sports competitions.



In a follow-up question, CNA asked about China using the EAOC as a tool to punish Taiwan for the “Team Taiwan” referendum campaign.



In response, the IOC reiterated its position that the name, emblem, flag, and song of the quasi-mythical country known internationally as “Chinese Taipei” was agreed to by the IOC in accordance with the 1979 Nagoya Resolution, also known as the Lausanne Agreement.



The IOC issued a similar statement in May after the referendum campaign in Taiwan began generating buzz. The statement effectively said that the IOC will not entertain any possibility of changing the name “Chinese Taipei” before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



In the most recent exchange with CNA, an IOC spokesperson also emphasized that the Chines Taipei Olympic Committee had made no request for any name changes. Of course, the Committee would only be under pressure to make such a request in the event of a public referendum, making it a moot point.

The CNA reporter noted that other countries have changed their official titles registered with the IOC in the past when their countries underwent a process of democratization or when national borders were redrawn.



It is only logical that at some point, the IOC will come to accept a similar change with regards to Taiwan.

However, as long as the IOC and the international community continue to kiss the ring for Beijing’s financial favor, and acquiesce to the imperialistic designs of the Chinese Communist Party, it may likely be some time before a genuine rectification of names reflecting political reality can occur.

