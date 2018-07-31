  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/31 13:29
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 88 348 84 118 .339
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 101 388 76 125 .322
Segura Sea 99 405 70 128 .316
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 107 364 80 113 .310
Simmons LAA 96 362 52 110 .304
Rosario Min 104 422 69 128 .303
MDuffy TB 87 340 34 102 .300
Brantley Cle 94 382 59 114 .298
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 82; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 76; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 5 tied at 64.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.