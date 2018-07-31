Andy Murray of Britain chases a ball to return against Mackenzie McDonald during the first round of the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30,
Andy Murray of Britain returns against Mackenzie McDonald during the first round of the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washing
A rainbow is seen over the stadium court stands during a first round rain delay at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washingt
Fans under umbrellas look out over the stadium court during a first round rain delay at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Was
Mackenzie McDonald returns against Andy Murray of Britain during the first round of the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washing
Andrea Petkovic of Germany returns against Jamie Loeb during the first round of the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington.
Jamie Loeb returns against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during the first round of the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington.
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia returns against Kristie Ahn during the first round of the Citi Open tennis tournament, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Andy Murray tested his surgically repaired hip by putting aside a deficit and some real rust to win his first hard-court match in nearly 1 1/2 years, coming back for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory at the Citi Open against 80th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S.
The match began after 10 p.m. Monday because of a rain delay and ended at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
There were stretches when Murray looked very much like exactly what he is at the moment: a guy working his back from an operation in January. Particularly when he was failing to convert any of the five match points he held while serving for the win at 5-4 in the final set. He won on his seventh, though, then let out a lengthy yell.
Murray is a former No. 1 who owns two Wimbledon trophies plus another from the U.S. Open. But he's ranked just 832nd now, on account of so much time away. He sat out the second half of last season because of the bad hip, and then didn't compete this year until June.
This match was only Murray's fourth of 2018. No. 5 will come in the second round of the Citi Open against Kyle Edmund, the man who overtook him as Britain's top-ranked man during Murray's injury absence.
