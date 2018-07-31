WASHINGTON (AP) — Andy Murray tested his surgically repaired hip by putting aside a deficit and some real rust to win his first hard-court match in nearly 1 1/2 years, coming back for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory at the Citi Open against 80th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S.

The match began after 10 p.m. Monday because of a rain delay and ended at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

There were stretches when Murray looked very much like exactly what he is at the moment: a guy working his back from an operation in January. Particularly when he was failing to convert any of the five match points he held while serving for the win at 5-4 in the final set. He won on his seventh, though, then let out a lengthy yell.

Murray is a former No. 1 who owns two Wimbledon trophies plus another from the U.S. Open. But he's ranked just 832nd now, on account of so much time away. He sat out the second half of last season because of the bad hip, and then didn't compete this year until June.

This match was only Murray's fourth of 2018. No. 5 will come in the second round of the Citi Open against Kyle Edmund, the man who overtook him as Britain's top-ranked man during Murray's injury absence.

___

