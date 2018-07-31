|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|88
|348
|84
|118
|.339
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|101
|388
|76
|125
|.322
|Segura Sea
|99
|405
|70
|128
|.316
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|107
|364
|80
|113
|.310
|Simmons LAA
|96
|362
|52
|110
|.304
|Rosario Min
|104
|422
|69
|128
|.303
|MDuffy TB
|87
|340
|34
|102
|.300
|Brantley Cle
|94
|382
|59
|114
|.298
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 76; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 5 tied at 64.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.