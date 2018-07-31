TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The free 2018 Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival will kick off in Taipei on August 4, and will showcase films from seven nations.

This year's festival theme is "through the looking glass" and deals with how given truths are displaced through authoritarian rule, and also through transition to democracy.

The film festival is a public education effort to promote ideas of human rights and to help the society understand the cause and nature of transitional justice, according to the Ministry of Culture.

This year's festival will feature films from Columbia, Germany, Palestine, South Korea, Tibet, Tunisia, and Taiwan. The films will be divided into three categories: resistance to authoritarianism, transitional justice and Taiwan in perspective.

The films will be shown in Taipei at the Jing-Mei Human Rights Memorial and Cultural Park, National 228 Memorial Museum, Spot cinema Huashan, and Eslite's Dunhua branch from August 4 to August 25.

The film schedule can be seen on the Ministry of Culture's website.

Tickets to see the films are free, and advanced booking must be made through the film festival's website.