Apex Material Technology Corp. (AMT) celebrates its 20th anniversary this year as a leading international manufacturer of total touch solutions. AMT designs, produces, and distributes a wide range of high-end products delivered to numerous Fortune Global 500 customers spanning the industrial, medical, and commercial sectors in the United States and Europe.

On August 3, 2018, AMT will celebrate 20 years of success and partnership with customers, suppliers, stakeholders, and staff at AMT corporate headquarters in Keelung, Taiwan. Valued partners worldwide will fly into Taiwan to attend this event which will showcase the company's shared success and its promise to give back to the community. A portion of the festivities will feature performances by school children from remote and disadvantaged regions who are recipients of AMT’s community outreach.

AMT is the world’s only manufacturer of both proprietary touch panels and proprietary touch controller hardware, firmware, and software. The company offers the most comprehensive line of resistive and projected capacitive (PCAP) touch solutions on the market. Since its inception, AMT has dedicated its resources to developing touch solutions that focus on industrial and medical applications. AMT service and technical support is second to none and the company has successfully implemented projects that push the boundary of industry know-how.

For more information regarding AMT and AMT’s line of superior touch products please visit: http://www.amtouch.com.tw/