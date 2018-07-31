TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo described Taiwan as an "open, democratic society that blossomed into a high-tech powerhouse" during a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Forum in Washington on July 30.

Pompeo's address announced US$133 million (NT$3.461 billion) in Asian investments in energy and infrastructure, and the digital economy, and reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to the "open" and "free" region, as part of President Donald Trump's "Indo-Pacific Strategy".

Pompeo said that the U.S. was seeking partnerships with the region, and that U.S. business engagement was at the center of the White House's Asia strategy.

The State Department believes that the Indo-Pacific region must be free and open, and the U.S. supports state sovereignty in the region.

Pompeo said that as part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the U.S. wants all states in the region to be free from coercion, enjoy good governance, have access to seas and airways, and for "fair and reciprocal trade."