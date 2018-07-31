Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|100
|111
|000—4
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|020
|001—5
|8
|0
Bieber, Perez (7), C.Allen (8), Ramirez (9) and Gomes; E.Santana, Moya (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Magill (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Rodney 3-2. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez 2 (32), Gomes (11).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000
|000
|0—1
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|000
|1—2
|7
|0
Nola, Dominguez (9), Neshek (10), Hunter (10), A.Davis (12), Garcia (13) and Alfaro, Knapp; Price, Thornburg (9), Brasier (10), Hembree (11), Kelly (12), Velazquez (13) and Leon, Swihart. W_Velazquez 7-0. L_A.Davis 1-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|200
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|022
|010
|00x—5
|6
|1
Chen, Hernandez (6), Guerra (8) and Realmuto; Teheran, Carle (6), Biddle (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Teheran 8-7. L_Chen 3-8. Sv_Minter (6). HRs_Miami, Anderson (9). Atlanta, Acuna (10), Freeman (18).