BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/31 11:25
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 87 343 84 118 .344
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 100 384 76 125 .326
Segura Sea 98 401 69 127 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 107 364 80 113 .310
Simmons LAA 96 362 52 110 .304
Rosario Min 104 422 69 128 .303
Benintendi Bos 100 383 73 115 .300
MDuffy TB 87 340 34 102 .300
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 76; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 5 tied at 64.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.