TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's New Southbound Policy (NSP) has made "impressive" economic and people-to-people gains, as well as fostered deeper diplomatic ties to Southeast Asia, according to a report by the U.S. research group, the Brookings Institute, published on July 30.

The report uses fresh data and numerous interviews with Taiwanese academics to asses Taiwan's NSP, and states that the policy has made significant gains in trade and investment, tourism and student exchange and diplomatic engagement. Taiwan has further scope to benefit from engaging southward, with medical and agricultural technology pointed to as key opportunities.

The NSP is a major policy of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and can be loosely considered as the framework guiding Taiwan's regional strategy. The policy sets the course for Taiwan to develop deeper relations in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific, in a bid to decrease Taiwan's economic dependence on China.

While the policy goes as far west as Pakistan and as far southeast New Zealand, the primary target of the NSP is in Southeast Asia, according to the report.

The report argues that in the face of China's efforts to constrain Taiwan's engagement with the international community, the NSP is an example of Taiwan "filling non-traditional economic and diplomatic niches."

The report suggests that the NSP is working, because there have been "impressive" gains in trade and investment, tourism and student exchange, and progress in diplomatic engagement. Taiwan has inked a new investment deal with the Philippines and is in talks with India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam about similar deals.

The report supports recent comments by then Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wu Chih-chung (吳志中), who said the policy was "bearing fruit" and the consensus from an academic roundtable in New Delhi, which concluded that the NSP is beneficial to regional peace and economic stability.

The NSP is also fostering increased international cooperation according to the report, and points to Indonesia's interest in shipbuilding, fisheries and electronics partnerships.

The report argues that the next big opportunities for Taiwan are in medical and agricultural technology, and these opportunities will allow for deeper integration and collaboration with the region.

The report argues that the biggest challenge for Taiwan's NSP is China's efforts to block and diminish Taiwan's international standing, pointing to China's stifling of Taiwan's efforts to discuss free trade deals with the region.

The report provides four recommendations to ensure the NSP continues to deliver, and these recommendations are to continue government support for the policy, to target and support growth areas, to consider engagement beyond Southeast Asia, and to further engage Taiwan's businesses and other stakeholders.