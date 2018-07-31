IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Toshiba America Electronic Components (TAEC), a committed technology leader, announces the availability of the MN07 Series 12TB 1 and 14TB 3.5-inch 2 hard disk drives for use in NAS platforms. The Toshiba MN07 Series utilizes a helium-sealed mechanical design to achieve the massive 14TB and 12TB capacity. The 14TB model improves power efficiency by approximately 55 percent (W/GB 3 ) over the previous 10TB “air” 7,200rpm mechanical designs.

MN07 Series 12TB and 14TB 3.5-inch hard disk drives for use in NAS platforms (Photo: Business Wire)

The MN07 Series is designed for use in NAS appliances with eight or more drive bays and is suitable for NAS file and object storage applications that require disk drives with workload ratings of up to 180TB per year 4 . The MN07 models feature vibration compensation technology and advanced Format (AF) 512e sector technology. Additionally, both devices are designed for 24/7 operability, superior reliability with MTTF 5 of 1.0 Million hours, and are compatible with most popular 3rd-party, 3.5-inch NAS enclosures.

“Toshiba’s new MN07 Series provides proven NAS-class performance and durability. Toshiba’s exclusive 9-disk, helium-sealed mechanics deliver real value to OEMs and integrators of file- and object-storage solutions who utilize proven network-attached storage technologies,” said Scott Wright, Director of HDD Product Marketing, Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “MN07 Series models include RV compensation technology for optimal performance in multi-disk NAS enclosures and are designed for robust 24/7 operation up to 300,000 load/unload cycles.”

The MN07 Series sample shipment begins today. For more information on Toshiba’s full line of HDD storage products, https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com. To learn more about our storage solutions visit the storage blog at http://storage.toshiba.com/corporateblog/ and follow @ToshibaStorage on Twitter.

